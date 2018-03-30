Mysterious death at Myra Canyon being dealt with by Serious Crime investigators

Serious Crime investigators handle investigation into man’s death

The investigation into the body discovered on Myra Canyon Forest Service Road is being dealt with by the RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit, Mounties announced Friday.

The Kelowna RCMP were called March 22 shortly before 4 p.m., to a location along the Myra Canyon Forest Service Road, east of Kelowna, for a report of a body found inside a truck. They later released that a 54-year-old Central Okanagan man was found and they were working closely with the BC Coroners Service.

READ MORE: BODY FOUND

“Serious Crime Unit investigators are asking the public for any and all information related to sightings, on Thursday March 22, of a dark grey or charcoal colored Ford F-150 XLT pickup truck in the area of the Myra Canyon Forest Service Road near McCulloch Road, anytime between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

“The full size, 4-door crew cab, 4X4 pickup truck had a matching canopy and chrome grill as seen in the attached photos.”

Mounties say they cannot offer any further information at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP serious crimes tip line at 250-470-6236. Or remain entirely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

