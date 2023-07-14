Naked woman assaults Kamloops Mountie

Woman appeared to be intoxicated and running around

Via Kamloops This Week.

A Kamloops Mountie was assaulted by a naked woman while attending a disturbance call on Monday, July 10.

Officers attended the call at 5:40 p.m. at a residence on Morris Place where they were told there was an intoxicated woman inside, who had been running around naked outside, and was possibly experiencing a mental health crisis.

RCMP spokesperson Crystal Evelyn said as the officers were attempting to speak with the woman, she allegedly assaulted them.

“The woman was arrested and a struggle ensured, leading to one of the officers getting injured,” Evelyn wrote in a press release. “The suspect’s assaultive behaviour continued after she was transported to the detachment.”

The woman was held in custody to sober up, then put in contact with community services. The officer’s injury was non-life threatening.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to this incident that has not yet been shared with police, can call 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-24545.

READ MORE: 12 people help Kelowna RCMP arrest man after assault

READ MORE: Hiker dies after falling 200 feet into canyon in West Vancouver

assaultCrimeKamloopsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Condolences pour in after firefighter, 19, dies battling blaze near Revelstoke
Next story
BC Wildfire Services firefighter dies while battling blaze outside Revelstoke

Just Posted

About 500 BMX riders competed in the Rattler Nationals event at the Vernon BMX Club Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Vernon BMX Club hosts massive national race

Vernon’s Cooper Humphreys hold the Bostock Trophy after winning the B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship at Morningstar Golf Club in Parksville Friday, July 14, 2023. (BC Golf/Twitter)
Vernon golfer crowned B.C. men’s amateur golf champion

Road work in South Vernon is expected to begin later this month. (City of Vernon photo)
Sticky road resurfacing coming to south Vernon neighbourhoods

Vancouver actor Milan Mesic, a lookalike for James Bond actor Daniel Craig, will be in Vernon Saturday, Sept. 23, attending the Bond-themed From Hospice With Lova gala, hosted by the North Oknaagan Hospice Society. (Contributed)
James Bond lookalike to appear at Vernon gala