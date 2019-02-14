Name emerges for man killed in Penticton mobile home fire

Sources say Matthew Lamont died following a blaze at a mobile home on Sunday

Sources indicate that the man who died in an early Sunday morning mobile home fire, in Penticton, was Matthew Lamont.

Lamont reportedly lived in the home with another individual named Tyler. It’s believed Tyler escaped the blaze with minor burns.

RELATED: Man killed in suspicious Penticton house fire remembered as kind-hearted

A dog is also said to have died in the house fire.

According to neighbours, Lamont was in his 30s and so is Tyler. The two men had lived in the home for about a year.

RELATED: Neighbour says security camera recorded suspicious footage before deadly fire

RCMP are still investigating the incident, which they are considering suspicious.

“This incident is considered suspicious and our investigation is in its early stages,” Const. James Grandy said on Feb. 11.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”

