The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation will reveal the names of 2,800 children who died in residential schools at a ceremony in Ottawa on Monday. Visitors to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg can view a new exhibit called The Witness Blanket Monday, December 14, 2015. The 12-metre-long installation is made of more than 800 items collected from the sites and survivors of residential schools, in the style of a woven blanket. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Names of children who died in residential schools to be released

A total of 150,000 Indigenous children are thought to have spent at least some time in a residential school

Their anonymous deaths will be honoured and their names — hundreds and hundreds of them — finally known.

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation is to reveal at a ceremony in Gatineau, Que., today the names of 2,800 children who died in residential schools. The act will break the silence over the fate of at least some of the thousands who disappeared during the decades the schools operated.

“It is essential these names be known,” said centre director Ry Moran.

The list is the result of years of research into what happened to the many children who were taken into residential schools and never came out. Archivists poured over records from governments and churches, which together operated as many as 80 schools across the country over 120 years.

A total of 150,000 Indigenous children are thought to have spent at least some time in a residential school.

The 2,800 to be honoured are those whose deaths and names researchers have been able to confirm. Moran said there are another 1,600 who died, but remain unnamed.

There are also many hundreds who simply vanished, undocumented in any records so far uncovered.

Some schools have an extensive list of students who died; some list none. Moran wonders at such large discrepancies.

“Even our recent research efforts have uncovered another 400 students,” Moran said. ”We know there’s many more students to be found.”

The age range is wide.

“Infants, three-year-olds, four-year-olds all the way up through their teenage years. We’ve got some students on this list that are named as ‘babies.’”

The ceremony — to be broadcast later in an hour-long APTN special — is to include the unveiling of a huge banner. The broadcloth fabric, 47 metres long and more than a metre high, will display the name of each known child and the school in which he or she died.

“This is a way for us to literally lift up these children, to hold them up,” Moran said.

Although the names will be public, ther information researchers have been able to uncover will be restricted to families.

The work won’t stop, Moran added. The team continues to seek the names of the 1,600 confirmed deaths and to find some kind of resolution for the children who disappeared.

Researchers plan to return to First Nations communities to refine the list, fill gaps, and add as much as they can. Many, many graves need to be located.

They will also try to collect as many and as much of the stories behind the names as they can.

“That is the next phase — making sure that when we remember these children, we bring life to them and help understand what really went on. That’s got to be led by the communities and the families. We’re there to help.”

The work has been difficult and draining — “really, really harsh,” said Moran.

The team does what it can to make things easier — for themselves and the young victims they’re trying to identify. During the research, a ceremony was held that included everyone gathering in a circle and singing a song together.

“During the second round of that song, each one of us had to call out to our ancestors,” Moran said. “We called out their names, and the idea was that each one of those people would come down and help four of these children find their way home, if they were lost.

“It was hard. It was really, really, really hard.”

READ MORE: Orange Shirt Day sheds light on dark history of Canada’s residential schools

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon couple humbled by volunteer awards
Next story
Scheer, Trudeau talk platforms, firearms in Toronto; Singh stays out west

Just Posted

Duplex fire in Lumby

Two occupants were unharmed after house fire

Vernon firefighters limit smoke damage to one condo unit

Pot left on stove believed to be culprit of smoke that forced condo evacuation Sunday afternoon

Vernon champ takes golf game to international level

Seven-consecutive time Vernon city junior golf champ Kendra Jones-Munk plays for Team Canada West

Okanagan Concert Guide for October and November

Live music acts such as Shinedown, Burton Cummings and City and Colour will play the Okanagan this fall

United Way Drive Thru Breakfast hits Vernon

The 18th annual fundraiser is slated from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday at the Prestige Vernon Lodge

Support sought to ease childcare crisis near Vernon

Early Years Centre outside of Lumby opening delayed, leaving parents in a lurch

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Morning Start: Who holds the world record for most pancake flips in 60 seconds?

Your morning start for Thursday, September 26th, 2019

Scheer, Trudeau talk platforms, firearms in Toronto; Singh stays out west

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Orange Shirt Day sheds light on dark history of Canada’s residential schools

Sept. 30 aims to remember the suffering of thousands of First Nations, Métis and Inuit children

B.C. ranch to offer refuge for veterans, first responders with mental illness

Facility in Ashcroft will hold ceremonial launch Oct. 5 and start offering services next year

Canada Post racking up close to $1 million a year in parking fines, data show

Crown corporation has paid out almost $7.5 million in parking fines over the past decade

VIDEO: Re-elected Liberals would still run big deficits, despite new taxes

Trudeau effectively saying “Canada will literally go on adding debt forever,” according to Tory critic

B.C. man dies in paragliding accident on Mount Kilimanjaro

Justin Kyllo was the owner of a restaurant and catering company in North Vancouver

Most Read