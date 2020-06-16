Police suspect driver in multi-vehicle collision near Chase on June 2, 2020 may have fallen asleep. (File photo)

Napping driver suspected of causing four-vehicle Highway 1 collision near Chase

Transport truck among vehicles hit, RCMP report only minor injuries sustained

Sleeping and drinking drivers were suspected of causing two crashes near Chase recently.

On June 2, Chase RCMP responded to a four-vehicle traffic crash on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Chase.

The collision involved three passenger vehicles and a tractor trailer unit at a construction site on the east side of Jade Mountain where crews were working on a bridge overpass.

As a result of the road work, the highway was restricted to single lane alternating traffic. At the time of the crash, the westbound lane was stopped and the eastbound lanes were proceeding through.

“One of the eastbound drivers appeared to have fallen asleep and crossed the center dividing traffic cones and smashed into the side of the parked semi truck and then continued into two other stopped vehicles,” reported Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

No obvious injuries were sustained in the pile-up, police said. The highway was closed for approximately half an hour so that vehicles and debris could be removed from the road. The crash is still under investigation.

Read more: Chase RCMP report an apparent U-turn on Highway 1 leads to crash

Read more: Illegal dumping increasing along North Okanagan-Shuswap roads

Later that week, on June 5, Chase RCMP were called to Shuswap Road in Pritchard because a vehicle was reported to have gone off the road and the man driving was still in the driver’s seat with his head bobbing.

Officers spoke to the man who was drooling and emitting strong odours of alcohol, police reported. The man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired and was taken to hospital in Kamloops for treatment of minor injuries.

The 55-year-old man from Chase was issued tickets for having no insurance and driving without due care. Police reported the impaired driving investigation is ongoing.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DrivingRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Zero-tolerance: Top Indigenous leader calls for systemic change for policing
Next story
Online options can help when men avoid doctors: UBC researchers

Just Posted

Lake Country woman dies in Kamloops collision

The 49-year-old woman was struck while crossing an intersection on Highway 5A

Weekend rainfall pushes Kalamalka Lake closer to capacity

Boaters, homeowers asked to take extra measures to protect shorelines in Coldstream

PHOTOS: Greater Vernon grads show style for pictures

With formal photos washed out, grads think outside the box for lasting memories

Morning Start: Robert Wadlow is the tallest man to ever live

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Ride-hailing coming to Kamloops

Kabu Ride is launching in Kamloops on July 1

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Mitchell’s Musings: On the road to reviving grad tradition

Columnist Glenn Mitchell looks at the once popular event of tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon

‘Caught off guard’: B.C.’s online independent schools criticize funding cuts

The education ministry is changing funding for 16 schools

Napping driver suspected of causing four-vehicle Highway 1 collision near Chase

Transport truck among vehicles hit, RCMP report only minor injuries sustained

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

City of Kelowna remembers Brain Injury Awareness Month

The city will light the Spirit of Sail in blue on June 23

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Kelowna council confused, frustrated by report on future of e-scooters in the city

E-scooter sharing programs are currently out of operation due to the pandemic and city staff say they may not return for some time

Poor construction, maintenance driving B.C. strata insurance rates up

Financial regulator finds water damage a major factor

Most Read