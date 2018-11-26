VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars

It is NASA’s eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings

A NASA spacecraft has landed on Mars to explore the planet’s interior.

Flight controllers announced that the spacecraft InSight touched down Monday, after a perilous supersonic descent through the red Martian skies. Confirmation came via radio signals that took more than eight minutes to cross the nearly 160 million kilometers between Mars and Earth.

There was no immediate word on whether the lander was in good working order. NASA satellites around Mars will provide updates.

READ MORE: NASA wants Canadian boots on the moon as first step in deep space exploration

It is NASA’s eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings. The thee-legged, one-armed InSight will operate from the same spot for the next two years. It landed less than 600 kilometers from NASA’s Curiosity rover, which until Monday was the youngest working robot in town.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Politicians promise help for GM workers; stress that saving plant hopeless

Just Posted

Vernon campaigns points finger at Canada Post for slow start

31st annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light A Bulb campaign is at $44,000 of $275,000 goal

The Market concept shop comes to Vernon’s Triumph Coffee

Triumph Coffee in Vernon has teamed up with Okanagan-based subscription box service, Locality.

Vernon bottle recycling supports VJH Foundation

What started as a small idea has become a huge success

North Okanagan projects get cash

Projects in Vernon and Lumby receive provincial capital projects funding

Vernon Panthers play for provincial title

Panthers to face Abbotsford school in B.C. AA High School Senior Varsity Football Championship

Rainy week ahead for the Okanagan – Shuswap

Above seasonal temperatures are forecast for the region at the start of the week

B.C. dog dives to the top of the water test

Morgan the Newfoundland dog from the Shuswap adds underwater rescue to her list of accomplishments

Okanagan Olympian chosen as honourary Team B.C. captain

Justin Kripps has been chosen as the Team B.C. honorary captain for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Man killed Calgary woman, daughter because girlfriend broke up with him: Crown

A trial began today for a man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter in July 2016.

RCMP spokesman’s PTSD tied to Robert Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Pierre Lemaitre had been face of RCMP after Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at YVR in 2007

Politicians promise help for GM workers; stress that saving plant hopeless

General Motors will close its production plant in Oshawa, Ont., along with four facilities in the U.S. as part of a global reorganization that will see the company focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs.

Two Vernon Vipers selected for World Junior Challenge camps

Defenceman Jack Judson and forward Alex Swetlikoff will join 42 others for Team Canada West.

VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Company to focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs

Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May engaged to B.C. Interior man

John Kidder of Ashcroft was one of the co-founders of the Green Party of B.C.

Most Read