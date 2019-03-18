National Arts Centre spotlights Indigenous and female artists in upcoming season

Other musical offerings include a salute to Canada’s Indigenous composers

The National Arts Centre says its upcoming lineup will give centre stage to female and Indigenous artists.

The performing arts institution says programming will highlight women’s contributions to classical music and include more works by female composers and soloists, such as Venezuelan musician Gabriela Montero’s rendition of a piano concerto by Clara Schumann.

Other musical offerings include a salute to Canada’s Indigenous composers, and the reimagined symphony for children “Peter and the Wolf in Hollywood” accompanied by puppetry, animation and a live Foley artist.

The 2019-2020 lineup will also present several collaborations with the centre’s Indigenous Theatre, which will unveil its inaugural season this spring.

Featured Indigenous artists include Oscar-winning songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie, Inuk singer Susan Aglukark, Dancers of Damelahamid and playwright Marie Clements.

Also among the highlights are a new French play based on the life of rocker Patti Smith, a concert by Indigenous tenor-composer Jeremy Dutcher and the Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny days ahead
Next story
Facebook announces changes to political advertising to meet new federal rules

Just Posted

Peninsula Eagles blank Vernon Vipers

Opening day in the books at the B.C. Tier 2 Midget Hockey Championships in Vernon

Vernon rep has good feeling on provincial search and rescue funding

Don Blakely of VSAR also sits on board of B.C. Search and Rescue Association

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny days ahead

It’s beginning to feel like spring in Kelowna

Vernon curler Colwell victorious in Colwood

Erik Colwell and Ben Morin of Vernon win B.C. U18 Boys Curling Championship on Vancouver Island

Coldstream garage gutted in Sunday fire

Investigators look to determine cause of fire in two-vehicle garage on Upland Drive

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

Facebook announces changes to political advertising to meet new federal rules

Bill C-76 bans the use of money from foreign entities to conduct partisan campaigns

Sedin twins, NHL ref among 2019 BC Hockey Hall of Fame inductees

Former Vancouver Canucks players Henrik and Daniel Sedin will be inducted this summer

National Arts Centre spotlights Indigenous and female artists in upcoming season

Other musical offerings include a salute to Canada’s Indigenous composers

Corey Hart delivers tearful speech, big finale at Junos as he’s inducted into hall of fame

Hamilton-founded rock act Arkells won group of the year

Travel expected to be slowed by fallout from fire at Toronto’s Pearson airport

All U.S.-bound flights from Terminal 1 were cancelled Sunday night after the fire broke out near a security checkpoint

Southern Interior worst for animal-related crashes

ICBC stats put the interior at 4,800 incidents in 2017

Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government

Leivo nets shootout winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2

Schaller scores first 2 goals of season for Vancouver

Most Read