National magazine dubs Vernonite a health hero

Best Health Magazine spotlights work of Alison Houewling, Cammy LaFleur clinic

Best Health Magazine named Turning Points Collaborative Society manager of education and community programs Alison Houewling as one of Canada’s Health Heroes in its Dec. 3, 2020, article ‘Meet Best Health’s 2020 Women of the Year.’ for her work with the Cammy LaFleur clinic. (Best Health Magazine)

Best Health Magazine named Turning Points Collaborative Society manager of education and community programs Alison Houewling as one of Canada’s Health Heroes in its Dec. 3, 2020, article ‘Meet Best Health’s 2020 Women of the Year.’ for her work with the Cammy LaFleur clinic. (Best Health Magazine)

A national magazine has put the spotlight on one of Vernon’s own.

Alison Houweling, a harm-reduction counsellor at the Cammy LaFleur Street Outreach Program, joins the ranks of doctors, health policy leaders and health information scientists — to name a few — in Best Health Magazine’s list recognizing Women of the Year.

“A global pandemic upended every aspect of our lives, the killing of George Floyd in the U.S. sparked a long-overdue racial reckoning within our own borders and an already-looming mental health crisis was amplified,” the magazine’s website reads.

“The good news: There are people who have shown, over and over again, they are willing to go the extra mile for the collective good.”

The list Best Health calls non-exhaustive but “hella impressive” points to some of these women, the “everyday heroes who put extraordinary effort into our best health.”

Houweling, who is also the manager of education and community programs with Turning Points Collaborative Society (TPCS), may be best known for her work through the clinic.

As a harm-reduction counsellor, Houweling has watched the “dangerous intersection of an opioid crisis and a global pandemic play out in real-time,” Best Health said.

In October, the province reported more than 1,200 fatal overdoses so far this calendar year — up from a total of 983 deaths in 2019.

“The distinction between our COVID-19 response and our opioid overdose crisis response is telling,” Houweling told Best Health. “With COVID-19… we all saw how quickly our social systems can be proactively changed to ensure the safety and security of our people. With the opioid crisis, people seem to be still scratching their heads.”

Houweling, who got into this line of work to help others, told the magazine 2020 has made people come together and think of ways to support people with substance-use disorders while staying safe.

“We participated in many Zoom meetings to coordinate services and ensure nobody was left behind,” she said.

TPCS colleague and communications manager Josh Winquist said Houweling may fly under the radar but her contributions to the Vernon community are “beyond measure.”

“What she does contributes to the health of this community in ways that most people will never realize,” he said. “A true unsung hero in the opioid crisis fight and a leader in the movement to destigmatize people who use drugs.

“We are lucky to have her in our community,” he said.

READ MORE: B.C. Lions honour former Vernon Justice

READ MORE: Interior B.C. charities to receive emergency funding from United Way

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsBC Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

Just Posted

Best Health Magazine named Turning Points Collaborative Society manager of education and community programs Alison Houewling as one of Canada’s Health Heroes in its Dec. 3, 2020, article ‘Meet Best Health’s 2020 Women of the Year.’ for her work with the Cammy LaFleur clinic. (Best Health Magazine)
National magazine dubs Vernonite a health hero

Best Health Magazine spotlights work of Alison Houewling, Cammy LaFleur clinic

.
Interior Health reports 203 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

One man and one woman, both in their late 70s, died in hospital

Residents should run their taps until cold before using their water. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: Westside water quality advisory removed

Leak repair at Westshore Estates affected some properties, again

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP shared their gratitude to whoever decorated a tree at the local detachment Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (RCMP)
Vernonite decks the halls at RCMP station

Vernon Mounties say thanks to whoever decorated tree at detachment

Former Vernon resident and B.C. Supreme Court Justice Ken Arkell was named the B.C. Lions latest winner of the CFL club’s Heart of a Lion award. Arkell played two seasons as a lineman with the Lions in 1956 and 1957. He was given the honour on Sunday, Dec. 6, Arkell’s 90th birthday. (B.C. Lions photo)
B.C. Lions honour former Vernon Justice

Ken Arkell was named the CFL club’s latest Heart of a Lion winner on his 90th birthday

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

Tanya Garrett owner of Whisk Cake Company. Tanya Garrett owner of Whisk Cake Company.
TV network renovates Rutland cafe hit by COVID-19

Whisk Cake Company got a makeover this fall

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Lakeside Manor on Monday, Dec. 7, making the total three. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
UPDATE: Three cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Salmon Arm retirement living facility

Lakeside Manor working with Interior Health, confirmed cases in quarantine

Employees at Government Street Liqour in Penticton called RCMP Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 after a man refused to a wear a mask before smashing a bottle on the ground. (Google maps photo)
Penticton man refuses to mask up, smashes bottle at local liquor store

The man has been issued an abusive behaviour ticket by the RCMP

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

(Pxhere)
Christmas in a pandemic: Most Canadians plan to stay closer to home, poll suggests

Hanging up stockings and Christmas lights remains popular, however

Most Read