Natural gas use skyrockets as temperatures plunge in Okanagan

Southern Interior use up 75 per cent Tuesday over average January

The cold snap to hit the Okanagan has seen a major spike in natural gas use.

Temperatures dipped below -20 for most areas on Tuesday, Jan. 14. That’s when natural gas use increased by 50 per cent compared to last Tuesday, Jan. 7.

“When comparing Tuesday’s usage to an average January day, there was more than a 75 per cent increase in natural gas use,” said Lauren Lea, FortisBC’s corporate communications specialist.

“For our electric customers in the southern Interior, electricity use on Tuesday was up 35 per cent as compared to the previous Tuesday (Jan. 7). The last seven days were also four per cent higher than last year’s highest week, which was the first week of January 2019.”

READ MORE: FortisBC warns of energy hikes as temperatures plunge in Okanagan

READ MORE: 10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.