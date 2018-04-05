The return of the Raptors program is one of the many highlights on the schedule for the 2018 season at Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre, which begins with an open house April 15. (Morning Star file photo)

Nature centre ready to open

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre will host open house April 15 to kick off 2018 season

An open house will mark the opening of Vernon’s popular Allan Brooks Nature Centre for the 2018 season.

The open house will run Sunday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Join us for a welcome ceremony and cake at noon, and a family scavenger hunt, prize draws, bird watching, and grassland trail tours throughout the day,” said Vicki Proulx, events and communications coordinator for the centre.

“Local members of the Royal Astronomical Society (RASC) will be on site with telescopes for solar viewing. We’ll have free tree seedlings of various species for public to take home and be sure to check out The Bug Guys/ Small Scale Reptile Breeding, who will be on-site with a few of their reptile friends.”

Perched atop the grasslands just south of Vernon, the Allan Brooks Nature Centre is the place to satisfy your natural curiosity and reconnect with the joys of nature.

One of Vernon’s hidden gems, connecting the centre to the public with the Okanagan’s unique and varied ecosystems, and their associated flora and fauna is one of the main goals of the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

A variety of engaging and entertaining educational programs have been planned for 2018 including school programs, summer camps and the continuation of its Nature Trailer Program.

Be sure to watch the ABNC events page for more opportunities to learn about nature – including Migratory Bird Day (May 12) and International Biodiversity Day (May 22).

“While visiting the centre, book a tour, guided by our nature interpreters,” said Proulx. “New on the Grassland Trail this year is the RASC Sundial – set to be unveiled June 21st.”

The 2018 season brings many favourite returning events back to ABNC, such as the Mega Spring Plant and Garage Sale (May 25-27); Family Fun Nights (Tuesdays in July); and Astronomy Nights (once a month).

There are changes for the new season, as well, including a new date for the Wine and Wild Things Fundraiser (June 23 at Lone Pine Ranch and Events Centre) and the much anticipated returned of The Raptors to Allan Brooks (June 8-July 1, and& Sept 14-Oct 6).

RELATED: Raptors soar in the Okanagan

ABNC is also excited to announce a new series happening this summer – August Evening Arts (Tuesdays in August) featuring local art in all its forms, taking place at the spectacular outdoor setting of the centre. More details to come soon.

For more information including event dates, ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities visit: www.abnc.ca.


