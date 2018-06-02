Contributed

Nature lovers wanted for Kelowna volunteer opportunities

The regional district needs your help in the parks this summer

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan is on the hunt for nature lovers.

This month, the parks services department is kicking off its revamped Volunteers In Parks program, according to a regional district news release.

It’s looking for interested residents to become trail ambassadors, nature assistants, volunteer hosts at the EECO or Gibson House, exhibit construction crew as well as encouraging stewardship opportunities for community groups.

There are two information meetings coming up at the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan: Tuesday, June 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The EECO is located in Mission Creek Regional Park, Springfield and Durnin Roads, the release said.

“The program encourages community involvement in our extensive regional park system with the goal of helping our staff with community events, nature programs and educational displays as well as maintaining trails and facilities in order to provide the best experience for all park visitors,” communications officer Bruce Smith said.

“The wide-range of volunteer opportunities is perfect for those people who like to get out and explore our regional parks, are handy and creative and like to meet other like-minded interesting people.”

Learn more about the Volunteers In Parks program by visiting www.regionaldistrict.com/parksVIP.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Unsolved B.C. teen’s murder Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’
Next story
Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Just Posted

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

Updated: Body of missing Vernon man found in Kelowna

Jordan Mooney’s car was found abandoned between Kelowna and Lake Country

Nature lovers wanted for Kelowna volunteer opportunities

The regional district needs your help in the parks this summer

Vernon summer mural tours start

Tours began June 1 and run bi-weekly throughout the summer months.

Fundraiser started for family of missing Vernon man

Jordan Mooney was last seen May 27

B.C. rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after installation

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

Unsolved B.C. teen’s murder Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’

Dario Bartoli, 15, was killed in 2014 after ‘alcohol-fueled altercation’

Handful of tickets in B.C. won $1M, but $60M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed

Winning Maxmillion prizes were sold across British Columbia

Okanagan library showcases 3D printing tech

Programs to occur throughout Okanagan-Shuswap

Cheap eats! 10 places to eat in Kelowna for under $10

Eat out in the Okanagan without breaking the bank

Teachers’ union files grievance over public school educator shortage in B.C.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says shortages will hinder classroom learning in September if no changes

Reyna, Techera help Vancouver Whitecaps beat Colorado Rapids 2-1

Colorado has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home

Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s government not ready to discuss support, potential bailout packages for Canadian businesses

OPINION: On helmets and helicopter parenting

How the “what-ifs’ and close calls can drive people with kids crazy

Most Read