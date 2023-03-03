Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says almost $20 million for local governments will help fund key projects. The funding from the province’s $1 billion Growing Communities Fund was announced Friday, March 3, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Nearly $20 million for Vernon-Monashee will help fund key projects

Four local governments are getting a share of $1 billion in one-time funding from the province

Almost $20 million in provincial funding will help Vernon-Monashee governments fund key projects, says local MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

The “historic investment” was announced Friday, March 3, an investment that aims to ensure people can have reliable services as populations grow.

“Vernon-Monashee is filled with opportunities for families, and people depend on their local government to provide services for our growing community,” Sandhu said in a press release.

Since my election, I have been working closely with the local leaders from our municipalities and the RDNO, which has resulted in many great conversations and visits from several ministers. We are continuing to invest in services that people need. With this investment in local municipalities, residents can look forward to seeing more improvements to amenities and services.”

The Growing Communities Fund, announced Feb. 10, will see the B.C. NDP government distribute $1 billion across B.C.’s 188 municipalities and regional districts.

Four local governments in Vernon-Monashee are receiving funding. Vernon is receiving $9,575,000, Coldstream is getting $4,148,000, Lumby will get $1,378,000 and the Regional District of North Okanagan will receive $3,953,000.

The funding comes as communities continue to grow, and local governments have to meet increased strain on infrastructure and amenities including roads, transit, water and electrical systems, as well as community centres, parks and social services.

The one-time funding supports the Union of BC Municipalities’ 2022 resolution, Improving Provincial Grant Process, and a recommendation of its 2021 report, Ensuring Local Government Financial Resiliency.

The grants are intended to complement rather than displace existing infrastructure funding for things like sewer, water and roads.

