Nearly $20 million for Vernon-Monashee will help fund key projects

Almost $20 million in provincial funding will help Vernon-Monashee governments fund key projects, says local MLA Harwinder Sandhu.
The “historic investment” was announced Friday, March 3, an investment that aims to ensure people can have reliable services as populations grow.
“Vernon-Monashee is filled with opportunities for families, and people depend on their local government to provide services for our growing community,” Sandhu said in a press release.
“With this investment in local municipalities, residents can look forward to seeing more improvements to amenities and services.”
Four local governments in Vernon-Monashee are receiving funding. Vernon is receiving $9,575,000, Coldstream is getting $4,148,000, Lumby will get $1,378,000 and the Regional District of North Okanagan will receive $3,953,000.
The funding comes as communities continue to grow, and local governments have to meet increased strain on infrastructure and amenities including roads, transit, water and electrical systems, as well as community centres, parks and social services.