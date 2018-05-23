UPDATE: Power restored for nearly 3,000

Accident cuts off power to Vernon and Coldstream homes for several hours Wednesday evening

UPDATE: 7:55 pm

Power has been restored to the nearly 3,000 residents who were cut off Wednesday evening.

BC Hydro reports the outage for Coldstream and Vernon residents has been fixed following an accident around 5 pm.

An accident has shut off power to nearly 3,000 Vernon and Coldstream residents.

Affected areas are around Kalamalka Road and the Middleton Mountain area.

BC Hydro reports three vehicle incidents that sparked three separate outages around 5 pm.

Kalamalka Road is closer between Pottery Road and 11th Avenue as crews are working to clear the scene.

A witness reports a dump truck caused the outage, which left hydro poles leaning towards the hydro yard.