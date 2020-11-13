The Folks on Spokes needle clean-up program properly disposed of 129 needles in downtown Vernon between July and September, 2020. (KEVIN N.HUME/S.F. EXAMINER)

The Folks on Spokes needle clean-up program properly disposed of 129 needles in downtown Vernon between July and September, 2020. (KEVIN N.HUME/S.F. EXAMINER)

Needles still an issue in Vernon streets

Folks on Spokes successful in cleanup efforts after 129 improperly discarded needles disposed of

Improperly discarded needles are still an issue in the North Okanagan despite needle cleanup programs, bins and provincial supports.

Between July and September, 129 needles or sharps were removed from city streets, according to the Vernon-North Okanagan RMCP third-quarter report.

The volunteer-based group, Folks on Spokes, resumed cleanup efforts at the end of July, and with the assistance of an RCMP community safety officer, 145 bags of garbage and 129 needles were discarded.

First piloted in April 2019, the program mobilizes a cleanup team that sweeps a list of known needle hot spots in the downtown area.

Hot spots are cleaned early in the morning to support businesses as they open, and again in the mid-afternoon. Other areas of concern are added to the list as they surface.

“The Folks on Spokes program was incredibly successful last year, so we were looking forward to taking the next step of hiring a coordinator,” community safety coordinator Rachael Zubick said in September. “Thankfully, the CAI (Community Action Initiative) generously redirected the funds to allow for the project to run with a few administrative and program adjustments instead.”

The program engages people with lived experience with substance use, helping to build relationships between peers, businesses and the broader community while also providing pre-employment opportunities.

“The FOS program helps build skills and confidence for peers who are taking part in the program,” said Christy Poirier, city of Vernon communications manager.

Folks on Spokes is coordinated through the City of Vernon Community Safety Office in partnership with Partners in Action Sharps Action Team.

To report an improperly discarded needle or an emerging hot spot downtown, call 250-550-7841 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. After hours, call Vernon Bylaw Compliance at 250-550-3505.

– With Brendan Shykora files

READ MORE: Spring melt uncovers dirty needles in Vernon

READ MORE: Used needle falls from sky in Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horse struck by vehicle on Westside Road

Just Posted

When a senior client couldn't leave his car for a haircut because of mobility issues, Jesse Blades of Lumby's Beauty and the Barber brought her clippers to his car Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Francis Cooney/Facebook)
Drive-thru haircut for Lumby senior

Jesse Blades brings the clippers to the car for her client with mobility issues

An image of horses walking on Westside Road, shared Jan. 25, 2020. (Carly Jones/Facebook)
Horse struck by vehicle on Westside Road

Witness says impatient driver hit the horse near the Little Kingdom store Wednesday morning

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

The Folks on Spokes needle clean-up program properly disposed of 129 needles in downtown Vernon between July and September, 2020. (KEVIN N.HUME/S.F. EXAMINER)
Needles still an issue in Vernon streets

Folks on Spokes successful in cleanup efforts after 129 improperly discarded needles disposed of

Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID-19: North Okanagan parents want arena access as minor hockey games resume

Rink occupancy is limited to 50 people during the pandemic, leaving no room for spectators

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

Lower Mainland restrictions aimed at bending curve down

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

(MoneyforCoffee/Pixabay photo)
Free stuff: Shuswap mom hopes to get people upcycling

Shuswap Upcycle offers way to find new homes for unwanted items

A Kelowna-area man has died after a collision this morning in the 8000 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna. (Facebook)
Kelowna man dies following Hwy 97 collision

Crash north of Kelowna this morning involved three vehicles

A police presence was seen at the TD Bank at Plaza 33. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP catch alleged bank robber

A 43-year-old Kelowna man, armed, allegedly robbed a financial institution in Rutland this morning

Most Read