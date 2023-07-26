A neighbour dispute escalated bringing police out to a quiet neighbourhood in Oliver Tuesday. (File photo)

Neighbourhood brouhaha draws police to Okanagan Falls

Police and the Community Crisis Team attended the scene

A female neighbour allegedly threatening another neighbour with a weapon, drew a large police presence in Oliver Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the location before 10 a.m. for a report of a woman threatening another neighbour with a weapon, said Cpl. James Grandy. At least four police vehicles arrived at the scene near Cedar Street.

Police could not substantiate whether a weapon was brandished, and the woman in question was assessed by police and the Community Crisis Team for her mental well-being. No arrests were made and no one was injured, said Grandy.

No further details were released by police.

