Neighbours finally get answers about ‘mysterious’ truck fire in Vernon

Cube van blaze not suspicious: fire crews

Neighbours in the Okanagan Avenue area who were wondering about what happened to a blackened, soot-covered truck that’s been sitting on the side of the road finally have some answers.

Vernon Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on Monday, Sept. 2, at approximately 8:45 a.m.

“Crews arrived on scene to a cube van fully involved,” Vernon Fire Rescue deputy Chief Dwight Seymour said. “Crews quickly extinguished fire, with no other structures or vehicles involved.”

There were no injuries involved and the cause of the fire is not suspicious.

However, the blaze did damage some utility lines, which crews were fixing on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

In the meantime, several neighbours in the area were asking what happened.

“I live right around the corner and didn’t see or hear anything,” one neighbour said. “No one seems to know what happened.”

