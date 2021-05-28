469 Park Avenue, Kelowna. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)

469 Park Avenue, Kelowna. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)

Neighbours of abandoned Kelowna house worry for safety

The unkept Park Avenue home owned by a Victoria woman is often used by people experiencing homelessness

Neighbours of an unkept Kelowna home in the south Pandosy area say they are fed up.

In 2016, Lara Poirier and her husband purchased their dream home on Park Avenue. But they didn’t realize they were living next to a nightmare — a house they estimate has been vacant since the ’80s.

“There’s squatters; there’s homeless people … They’re not in their right mind and they’re trying to get in, in really unsafe circumstances with roofs caving in and decks collapsing. Someone’s going to get hurt or killed for sure. It’s just getting worse by the day,” Poirier told the Capital News.

She said she finds used needles on her property and lit cigarettes thrown into dry grass. The house in question backs onto Poirier’s property where her four-year-old daughter plays.

Poirier is not the only frustrated neighbour. Neighbours of the surrounding homes have also called police and filed complaints multiple times. Poirier said one neighbour even had his home up for sale but couldn’t sell and the feedback was that no one wanted to live near the abandoned problem house.

The house is a heritage home and the historical society of Kelowna hopes to see it come back to life — but the owner lives in Victoria and rarely maintains the property.

The police have attended the home to clear it multiple times, but the squatters keep coming back. That leaves the City of Kelowna bylaw looking at ways to find a solution.

“We have almost 11 open files on this particular property,” said Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh. “Right now we have an active investigation underway, we have spoken to the owner.”

Singh said there are two bylaws the homeowner is violating, the unsightly bylaw and the good neighbour bylaw.

“So we’ve asked her to clean up the mess and install a fence so that people can’t get in there. It’s incumbent on the homeowner to step up to the plate,” Singh added.

In a statement to the Capital News, the homeowner claimed she updated her phone number to bylaw but they never contacted her directly. Now that she is receiving direct phone calls and is in town, she plans on cleaning up the home.

“We’re just looking for proactive versus reactive. We want to see something happen before somebody gets hurt or killed,” said Poirier.

READ MORE: Kelowna Italian club responds to Trudeau’s formal apology for treatment during WWII

READ MORE: Kelowna woman wakes up paralyzed, gets diagnosed with MS

@amandalinasnews
amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Previous story
Michelle Good’s book answers why Indigenous people can’t ‘get over’ residential school trauma
Next story
6 more arrests, 133 total at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Just Posted

No caption needed
Road Update: Traffic change for Vernon’s 27th Street next week

Crews will be installing a new fire hydrant in the 3600 block starting Wednesday morning, June 2

The City of Vernon is looking for feedback on its designs for a new park in the place of the old Civic Centre. (City of Vernon)
Have your say on new Vernon park

Survey extended for City Centre Park design concepts

Snow blankets SilverStar Mountain Resort the morning of Friday, May 29, 2021. (SilverStar webcam photo)
May snowfall keeps Vernon resort on its toes

SilverStar Mountain Resort received a substantial dump Friday, May 28, 2021

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Astronauts in space are exposed to the radiation equivalent of 150 to 6,000 chest x-rays

Your morning start for Friday, May 28, 2021

Sophia and Natalie DeMarco weeding at Hope Lutheran Church’s Hope Garden, which grows food for local food banks. (File photo)
A Gardener’s Diary: combatting weeds

Preventative and early intervention best way to stay ahead of weeds

Nicole Spletzer, a Grade 12 student at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), places a flower bouquet at a makeshift memorial for the three KSS students who were killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Wednesday (May 26). (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

A quick summary of what made the headlines from May 23 to 28

Duckie Lucky Preschool is one of the few child care locations available in Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips ��� Keremeos Review)
Similkameen community faces losing its only child care program

OneSky’s childcare program in Keremeos is currently set to close unless they can find someone to run it

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Summerland council has held virtual meetings. When the pandemic restrictions are lifted, elements of the online meetings are expected to continue. (YouTube photo)
Summerland council to continue livestreaming of council meetings after pandemic

Hybrid meetings expected rather than return to pre-pandemic council meeting structure

The Ridge Meadows Bruins Rugby Club has released a member of their board of directors pending an investigation into their involvement in an altercation at a Harrison Campsite on Victoria Day. (Screenshot/Facebook)
B.C. rugby club removes board member after alleged campsite altercation

Anyone with information about the May 21 incident should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

A plaque is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. premier ‘horrified’ at discovery of remains at Kamloops residential school site

John Horgan says the discovery of the remains of 215 children is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions

Children examine aquatic life in Delta’s Burns Bog as part of a day camp in 2018. A return to overnight camps is coming this summer, B.C. public health officials say. (Burns Bog Society/Surrey NowLeader)
Indoor church services, weddings, funerals coming back in B.C.

Overnight summer camps for kids also going ahead this year

Vancouver’s PNE says it’s been left out of wage subsidies and grants available to most other businesses and organizations amid the pandemic because it’s municipally owned. (Evanessence Photography)
No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

The PNE has survived two world wars and the Great Depression, but the challenges of COVID have pushed the tourist attraction to the brink, with thousands of jobs now at risk

The University of British Columbia has launched a 13-week COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students and a select group of people living and working on campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
UBC launches COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students, others on campus

Test results are ready in about 15 minutes

Zoë Olson, 19, is hugged by her father Joel Olson in her hospital bed. (Special to The News)
B.C. teen develops rare condition after catching COVID

Multi-system inflammatory syndrome, MIS-C, is rare in children, even rarer in adults

Most Read