Vandalized community mailboxes on Albers Road in Lumby were one of several being reported in the North Okanagan recently. (Submitted Photo)

Neighbours scare off thieves

Enderby mailbox theft interrupted by nearby residents

A couple of Enderby residents managed to scare off some potential thieves in the act.

A Back Enderby Road resident was getting a drink of water at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday evening when he saw something suspicious.

“I look out and there’s a pick-up backing up to our mailbox.”

He grabbed his binoculars to take a closer look.

“THey started loading up the mailbox into the back of the truck.”

Notifying his wife, the neighbours managed to hollar at the thieves, who dropped everything and were scared away.

“They took off.”

The vehicle is described as a black truck which had three men in it.

While some good neighbours managed to save the day this time, they are warning others to be on the lookout as mailbox thefts appear to be on the rise.

“(The RCMP officer) said it has happened a few times in Spallumcheen,” said the Enderby resident.

Mailbox thefts have been taking place more frequently in the North Okanagan, with several reports out of Lumby last week.

See: Lumby mailboxes vandalized.

There were also five reported mailbox thefts out of Lake Country Dec. 22 and 23.

See: Police still looking for Lake Country mailbox theives.


