New affordable housing built for Okanagan Indian Band members

New affordable homes are here for Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) members.

The project, opening 16 rental units located on reserve, is the result of a partnership between OKIB, the province, B.C. Housing and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Four new two-storey buildings, each with four one and two-bedroom homes make up the new development.

The homes are located at Lot 48, Head of Lake Road, and Lots 230 and 231, Pebble Park Road on OKIB Reserve No. 1

First Nations design elements will be stylized throughout the buildings, including a large-scale art piece by Csetkwe, an Okanagan artist.

“I am pleased that the OKIB four-plex project is completed, and it is heartening to know that the 16 units are already fully occupied,” said OKIB chief Byron Louis.

“The four-plexes bring housing security to the tenants, who can now rest easier knowing their housing situation has improved. With the success of this project, we are looking forward to further opportunities to expand our housing inventory with the assistance of BC Housing. We are grateful to our funders, especially BC Housing, for making this project happen. Limlemt.”

The province has invested approximately $1.7 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund. The federal government, through CMHC, has provided a $1 million grant through the BC Bilateral Priorities Housing Initiative matching agreement, as well as approximately $539,595 from other partners. OKIB has provided the land and will own and operate the building.

“We’re committed to continuing our work with Indigenous communities on housing with an additional nearly $2-billion investment to build and operate 3,500 new homes on and off reserve in Budget 2023,” said B.C.’s Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon.

Residents moved in last month.

A map that shows the location of all announced provincially-funded housing projects in B.C. is available at bchousing.org/homes-for-bc.

affordable housingFirst NationsOkanagan