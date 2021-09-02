A view of the final approach of the runway at Penticton Regional Airport. (Photo courtesy of Marcel Siegenthaler AirplaneMart.com)

A view of the final approach of the runway at Penticton Regional Airport. (Photo courtesy of Marcel Siegenthaler AirplaneMart.com)

New airline flies into Penticton Airport

Cascadia Airways is bringing direct flights from Vancouver

A new airline will be starting up flights from Penticton to Vancouver.

Cascadia Airways will be bringing its twin-engine planes to Penticton with non-stop flights for six passengers a trip.

The planes can fit more, but the capacity is being limited to provide additional physical distancing during flights.

“The City has made promoting the airport a priority for our economic development and it is great to see the services not only return to normal but expand,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki in a release.

The direct flights to Penticton will run throughout the week and weekends on a limited schedule basis, with an expansion to the number of flights or larger planes depending on the demand from flyers.

“Since the pandemic, our focus was to build strong community partnerships with our destinations. This also meant participating however we can, in the economic development of those communities, and to extend the relationship beyond just another air service provider in their area,” said Jeremy Barrett, the president and chief operating officer of Cascadia Air in a release.

Cascadia Airways is a recent entry into the airline business, with its operating certificate awarded in February 2020. Since then they have expanded through Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii before coming to Penticton.

