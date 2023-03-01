The purchase of a business licence is the first transaction in Armstrong’s new city hall, which officially opened at 3535 Bridge Street Wednesday, March 1, at 8:30 a.m. (Facebook photo)

New Armstrong city hall open for business

Facility at 3535 Bridge Street opens March 1, 14 months after ground-breaking ceremony

What better way for City of Armstrong employees to celebrate the first day of March than with a march across the street to their new digs?

Armstrong’s new city hall officially opened for business at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at 3535 Bridge Street, across the road from its 100-plus-year-old former home.

One gentleman was there at 8:30 a.m. to renew his business licence, becoming the first customer at the new facility as the city noted on its Facebook page.

“Please note we are ready to serve the public, but respectfully request that residents come in for business purposes only at this time,” said the city, which plans to have a grand opening event later this spring.

The old city hall actually closed Friday, Feb. 24, to allow staff to begin the transition across the street to the new facility, and remain closed up until Wednesday morning.

Ground was broken at the new site on Jan. 27, 2022, so it took nearly 14 months to complete construction.

The new city hall reflects on the theme of the wood-first initiative that Armstrong council has followed with the construction of the Nor-Val Sports Centre, Armstrong Spallumcheen Outdoor Pool, Memorial Park gazebo and Spirit Square.

The facility offers an expanded council chambers which will accommodate more seating for public attendance, additional office space for employees, better storage for records management as well as an Emergency Operations Center in the lower floor.

The exterior of the building has been built with durable, sustainable materials with a garden space complete with seating for the public to enjoy.

READ MORE: Construction start date set for new Armstrong city hall

READ MORE: Armstrong City Hall turns 100

