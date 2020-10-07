Conceptual drawings of what a new city hall in Armstrong could look like. (Courtesy City of Armstrong)

New Armstrong city hall plans before council

Conceptual plans are for a two-storey facility on Bridge Street at an estimated $4 million

Ground could break on a new city hall building in Armstrong as early as 2021.

Council has twice discussed conceptual plans for an estimated $4-million facility to be built on city-owned property on Bridge Street, across from the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery.

“If we go forward, we’ll have proper drawings done and proper cost estimate,” Mayor Chris Pieper said. “We are strictly in the planning stages.”

The current city hall is more than 100 years old.

The draft plans presented to council are for a two-storey structure that includes council chambers nearly tripling in size from the present 520 square feet to 1,454 sq. ft. Other council-specific items include a council room off chambers, storage and a meeting room, none of which presently exist, and the mayor’s office would nearly double in size from approximately 120 sq. ft. to 212 sq. ft.

Three meeting/conference rooms would be built, two on the main floor, one on the second. There would be at least 12 offices built for current and future staff, a clerical area and a community hall area to be used for rentals or by community groups.

An emergency operations centre would be included to allow for faster deployment of resources during an actual emergency, as well as operational and staff areas.

An elevator would be installed to make the facility fully handicap accessible.

“There have been lots of questions from council on the proposed building,” said Pieper, adding the city hasn’t figured out where to get the money from yet.

The city has the ability to borrow the money and go forward with building without having to go through a referendum process.

“It’s a lot of money, we realize that,” Pieper said.

Asked what would become of the old city hall building, Pieper said council passed a motion to have the building and property appraised.

READ MORE: Armstrong city hall turns 100

READ MORE: City hall debates city hall’s future


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City HallMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police seek help with hit-and-run that killed reported Kelowna Hells Angel
Next story
B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Just Posted

New Armstrong city hall plans before council

Conceptual plans are for a two-storey facility on Bridge Street at an estimated $4 million

Education, intervention key in snuffing youth fire-starters, says North Okanagan fire department

Vernon area fire departments seek support for Youth Firesetting Intervention Program

EDITORIAL: Applying for the job of governing

Elected officials will be charged with a difficult task

Vernon catering employee’s independence continues to grow

Annie Stanyer is a success story of WorkBC’s Opportunities Fund

Water advisory in effect while upgrades on tap in Lake Country

Temporary supply change from Okanagan to Beaver Lake

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Okanagan couple killed in highway collision near Sicamous

The two-vehicle crash led to the closure of Highway 97A for several hours on Oct. 6

GoFundMe launched for owners of Kelowna’s fire-gutted Olympia Greek Taverna

The money raised will go towards helping the owners, their staff and family

Police seek help with hit-and-run that killed reported Kelowna Hells Angel

Michael “Speedy” Christiansen was found dead Sept. 21 in the Fraser Valley; police say he was hit by a truck four days prior

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

‘It’s devastating’: Owner of fire-ravaged Kelowna restaurant speaks on loss

Brothers Mike and Chris Koutsantonis ran Olympia Greek Taverna until the night of the fire

Suspects ram Kelowna business in attempt to steal Bitcoin ATM

The break-and-enter attempt took place at 3:02 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 2000-block of Gordon Drive.

Most Read