New Armstrong IPE president has deep roots

Heather King has been elected new board president of the Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong. (IPE photo)

Heather King’s Interior Provincial Exhibition roots run deep.

King is the new president of the board of the largest agricultural fair in B.C., taking over from Ted Fitchett, who completed his two-year term. Fitchett is now the board’s past president.

“Heather has grown up at the fair, and her family before and after her have been heavily involved,” said IPE general manager Yvonne Paulson, announcing the change following the IPE’s well-attended annual general meeting.

Patti Thomas was named the board’s vice-president and Lloyd Main joins the executive directors, both are for two-year terms.

The IPE’s Volunteer of the Year was also presented at the AGM. It wen to Tom Underwood, long-time volunteer with the goat division as well as parking and security.

“Tom has invested a great deal of time and energy during the fair, and it’s nice to recognize him,” said Paulson.

The 121st annual Armstrong IPE will celebrate the vegetable division with its 2020 theme “Our Roots Run Deep.” The fair will run Sept. 2-6.



