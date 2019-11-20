The Habitat for Humanity Kamloops and the Enderby Legion teamed up to develop attainable housing units. (Google)

New attainable homes for Enderby seniors and veterans

Habitat for Humanity and Enderby Legion team up to provide attainable housing, office space

Veterans and seniors in Enderby will soon have more housing options in town after Habitat for Humanity Kamloops and the Enderby Legion teamed up to develop attainable housing units.

The project aims to not only provide housing, but also create jobs in the region. Commercial office space will be available below the 40-60 attainable housing units in Enderby.

Enderby Legion president Cindy Tottenham said she’s very excited about the project.

“We know this will have a positive impact on our community,” she said. “There is no way to put into words how the project will benefit the seniors and veterans we serve.”

The Enderby Legion is currently located on Belvedere Street, but the Habitat Kamloops project may not be the site chosen for the new build, according to the statement.

New attainable homes for Enderby seniors and veterans

Habitat for Humanity and Enderby Legion team up to provide attainable housing, office space

