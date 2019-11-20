New bike path under construction in Vernon

Pedestrian, cyclist safety considered in design of 15th Street multi-use path

A multi-use pathway is under construction along 15th Street and Middleton Way.

The pathway, which is to be shared by both pedestrians and cyclists, was deemed a top safety priority by the City of Vernon after it was identified as such during public engagements.

“The City is committed to expanding active transportation modes and we are pleased to get this project underway this year,” transportation technician and project manager Dwight Wright said. “We are hoping that all users will feel an increased level of safety along 15th Street and Middleton Way.”

The project, which is already under construction, will be completed in two phases. Phase 1 will transform the area between 21st Avenue and Highway 6 and Phase 2 will continue from Highway 6 to Kosmina Road. It is expected to be complete by spring 2020.

Before the multi-use pathway’s construction began, bike lanes were available for cyclists on either side of the roadway however there wasn’t much room for pedestrians, forcing them to walk the shoulder lanes adjacent to traffic.

A crosswalk at 15th Street and 14th Avenue will also be established allowing for easier access from the bus stop to Vernon Health Unit. Another crosswalk will join Pottery Road and 15th Street.

