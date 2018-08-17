Photo: BC Wildfire Service

New blaze near Summerland highly visible

Provincial crews are responding Friday evening to a new fire west of Summerland.

The fire is 11 kilometers west of Summerland, near Highway 40, and is highly visible, according to Marla Catherall, information officer for the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The blaze is measured at two hectares, and is being actioned by ground crews, helicopters and air tankers.

