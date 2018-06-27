New board of directors appointed in Enderby

New appointments were mandated following a series of resignations from the previous board.

Will Hansma is the elected Vice President. (photo submitted)

The Enderby & District Chamber of Commerce announced a new board of directors.

Following the resignation of a number of former board members, a new board was elected on June 25.

The membership present at the special meeting on June 25, elected Graham Todd (President), Will Hansma (Vice-President), Ebert Erickson (Secretary & Treasurer), Dave Lancaster (Director), Judy Dangel (Director), Sandra Forseille (Director) and Steve Campbell (Director).

The board affirms that they are focused on building a positive relationship with the City of Enderby, all of the membership, as well as stakeholder groups.

