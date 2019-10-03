New campaign aims to help Canadians SPOT fake news online

News Media Canada launches new campaign to help readers sort between fact and fiction

Disinformation and what has been dubbed as “fake news” tends to target political elections, but one media agency is hoping a bit of education will help readers differentiate between what is fact and fiction online.

Earlier this week, News Media Canada launched a new media literacy tool called SPOT Fake News Online, at it’s root a four-step questionnaire that readers can use anytime they’re consuming news.

The four simple questions are:

S: Is this a credible source? Check the source of the article – and be skeptical.

P: Is the perspective biased? Think critically and look for varying viewpoints on an issue.

O: Are other sources reporting the same story? Be your own fact-checker and verify the validity of the story.

T: Is the story timely? Check the date the story was published – sometimes, stories use old information to take advantage of a timely occurrence.

New Media Canada CEO John Hinds told Black Press Media that the tool was designed to be simple and straight forward enough for Canadians of all ages to use it and was created with the help of media experts who focus on manipulation and bogus news reports.

“Fake news is often used as an umbrella term for misleading, false or fabricated information,” he said. “It can surface in different shapes, sizes and formats: from false stories, to manipulated photos or altered videos.”

According to recent polling by Ipsos, Earnscliffe Strategy Group and MIT researchers, nearly all Canadians have come across misinformation online, yet only 40 per cent feel they know how to differentiate between fake news and the real thing.

The polls also found 90 per cent of Canadians admitted to falling for fake news in the past, and only a third of them regularly check to see if the stories they’re consuming are legitimate.

But Hinds warned that the tool won’t help those simply looking to debunk views they don’t agree with.

“The term fake news is often used incorrectly, to discredit or dismiss information that people don’t like or agree with. SPOT Fake News Online is intended to help build citizens’ critical thinking and preparedness and increase their resiliency to disinformation,” he said.

The new program is being funded through the Canadian Heritage’s Digital Citizen Initiative.

Meanwhile, non-profit Canadian Journalism Foundation has launched its own campaign against fake news, as well. The “Doubt It?” campaign aims to be an engaging collection of online quizzes and public service announcements from Canadian media personalities such as retired CBC host Peter Mansbridge.

– with a file from Salmaan Farooqui, The Canadian Press

