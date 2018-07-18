New campaign aims to tide food waste at home

About 2.2 million tonnes of edible food is discarded in Canada every year

Canadians are among the worst when it comes to food waste, but a number of B.C. cities and a group of food retailers are trying to change that.

B.C. communities, Walmart and Sobeys launched a Love Food Hate Waste campaign Wednesday, aimed at changing people’s behavior around food and reducing how much food is tossed each day.

Led by the National Zero Waste Council – founded by Metro Vancouver in 2013 – other groups participating include Toronto and RECYC-QUÉBEC.

According to the council, more than 60 per cent of the food Canadians throw away could have been eaten, costing the average household more than $1,100 per year. About 2.2 million tonnes of edible food is discarded each year.

“The campaign is the first coordinated national approach to help Canadians change their relationship with food,” said Malcolm Brodie, chair of the National Zero Waste Council, in a news release.

“It only takes a small change, such as buying only what we need so food doesn’t spoil or get forgotten in the back of the fridge and is then thrown out.”

The campaign offers practical and easy tips for keeping and storing fresh food, using up existing ingredients and better planning to avoid over-purchasing.

It’s based on a model in the United Kingdom, where avoidable household food waste was cut by 21 per cent in its first five years.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Several attacked with bear spray at Kalamalka Beach
Next story
BC Nurses Union calls for decriminalization of opioids

Just Posted

Several attacked with bear spray at Kalamalka Beach

Police have apprehended a 16-year-old Vernon male.

Fire ban looms for Vernon

Hot, dry conditions could prompt ban next week

UPDATE: BX wildfire top priority

Tuesday night storm causes wildfire in BX and residential fire in East Hill

Lumby gets new, ancient ride

Council to purchase 1947 Lumby and Regional District Volunteer Fire Department truck

Surf’s Up: New wakesurfing company opens on Kalamalka Lake

The co-owner of Kal Lake Wakesurf wants to empower women with the sport

VIDEO: Vernon residents quick to jump on lightning fire

Thanks to the residents’ efforts, crews were able to quickly suppress the fire.

Vernon Tigers one win from lacrosse title

The Vernon Source For Sports Tigers watched the Kamloops Venom self-destruct in a 20-7 win Tuesday.

Hells Angels celebrating 35th anniversary party on Vancouver Island

Additional police resources will be in Nanaimo this weekend as roughly 300 members and hang arounds are expected

New campaign aims to tide food waste at home

About 2.2 million tonnes of edible food is discarded in Canada every year

‘Savour the Okanagan’ fundraiser in Vernon Saturday

All contributions and proceeds will go towards JoeAnna’s House

B.C. couple reunited with dog three years after disappearance

A purebred Pomeranian is back with his parents, likely after years in a puppy mill.

BC Nurses Union calls for decriminalization of opioids

BCNU president wants the federal government to do more to reduce preventable deaths

West Kelowna firefighters perform rescue after lightning strike

Crews rescued two people from an apartment’s elevator on Carrington Road

Updated: Okanagan Mountain Park fire grows

Smoke can be seen from Okanagan Mountain Park across from Peachland

Most Read