New charges laid against Armstrong arson suspect

Colette Leneveu now faces seven counts of arson in two separate files before the Vernon Law Courts

An Armstrong arson suspect previously facing four counts of arson has been charged with three further counts.

Colette Leneveu, born 1958, has been charged with three counts of arson in relation to inhabited property under a new file, which is before the Vernon provincial court Monday, Nov. 26 at 10:30 a.m. to consult counsel.

“These are new charges. Different dates, different locations,” Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service said of the new information.

McLaughlin said the information alleges three counts of arson in relation to three separate incidents on Warner Avenue in Armstrong on March 8 and March 9.

Under the other file, in which Leneveu elected to be tried by judge alone and waived request for a preliminary inquiry at a June 21 arraignment hearing, she faces four counts of arson in relation to inhabited property. According to court documents, Leneveu will appear on that information in the new year.

According to Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP, between March 8 and March 12, six suspicious fires were reported in the Armstrong area, all of which were on Warner Avenue and Okanagan Street, with varying levels of damage. No injuries were reported as a result of any of the fires.

Police responded to a call March 12 and found a set of tires had been lit on fire beside a garage at one home and a back deck at another home located down the street. Both fires were extinguished prior to extensive damage being done.

While responding to those two calls, RCMP said they learned that another alleged arson had just occurred in the 2200 block of Okanagan Street where the suspect attempted to light two cars on fire and fled the area.

Leneveu is released on bail with several conditions. None of the charges against her have been proven in court.

