New code aims to increase number of women working in B.C. construction industry

Goal is to have 10% of skilled trade jobs held by women by 2028

The Landing condo development is seen under construction in Langley, B.C., on Monday December 10, 2018. The British Columbia government and an industry association are backing a new code to reduce harassment, bullying and hazing to encourage more women to pursue careers in construction. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

The British Columbia government and an industry association are backing a new code that aims to reduce harassment, bullying and hazing to encourage more women to pursue construction careers.

The province and the BC Construction Association say the Building Code includes the goal of having 10 per cent of skilled trade jobs held by women by 2028, which the association says would be a first for a Canadian province.

READ MORE: Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

To reach that goal, another 9,500 women would have to join the workforce.

The announcement on International Women’s Day is also supported by other agencies including the Industry Training Authority, WorkSafeBC, the BC Construction Safety Alliance and the company LNG Canada.

The code widens the safety definition to include stress or distraction caused by discrimination, bullying, hazing or harassment.

It gives employers tools and training to promote safe behaviour.

The association says it is also trying to retain women in the workforce at a time when the province is suffering from a shortage of skilled workers.

Andy Calitz, CEO of LNG Canada, says the company is committed to supporting equity and diversity.

“Our support of the builders code will help the province grow and retain its skilled labour pool,” he said in a statement Friday.

“We look forward to working with contractors and suppliers whose commitment to safety and diversity matches our own.”

The association says B.C. faces a skills shortage of 7,900 workers. Women make up only 4.7 per cent of trades in the industry.

It says women and other under-represented groups are seeking trades at a higher rate than in the past, but retention rates are low with anecdotal estimates indicating that less than 50 per cent of women continue apprenticeships after the first year. The retention rate for men in the first year is estimated at 70 per cent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prince George school evacuated after threats made: RCMP
Next story
City of Vernon wins award for financial reporting

Just Posted

North Okanagan gymnastics coach sentenced for possession of ‘obscene material’

Chad McDowell previously faced three counts related to child pornography

City of Vernon wins award for financial reporting

The Financial Services team has received this award for the past seven years.

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Vernon Panthers advance to final four

Cats rally with huge fourth quarter to win quartefinal at B.C. High School Sr. Boys 3A hoops finals

Mental health first aid course offered for medically released vets

The two-day course is free and open to anyone, and grants certification in Mental Health First Aid – Veteran Community.

Sunny skies in the forecast this weekend

Spring has Sprung in Okanagan Valley-Shuswap

Prince George school evacuated after threats made: RCMP

The threats were not made at any particular person, police said, but rather towards the school

Kelowna-Lake Country MP announces investment in local woman-led business

An $81,000 investment was made into Curatio Networks Inc, which has offices in Kelowna

Unlicensed practitioner ordered to stop injecting botox in B.C.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons granted a court order against Minoo Iromloo

Government proposes dropping regional ALC panels

Head of Okanagan panel says move would “not be a bad thing”

Hergott: Cones of silence removed

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about Jody Wilson-Raybould’s testimony this week

Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses

Police officers report excluded from governments attempt to seize Hells Angels club houses

50% of Canadians can’t name a female scientist or engineer: poll

Roughly 82 per cent of those surveyed said they picture a man when imagining a computer scientist

No motel refund for Okanagan tourist’s wildfire smoke woes

Tourist was asking for reimbursement for motel cancellation

Most Read