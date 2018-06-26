New Delcliffe water advisory issued

Advisory rescinded last week, new advisory issued

Despite having an advisory rescinded last week, the Delcliffe Water Utility is again under a water quality advisory.

Greater Vernon Water, in conjunction with Interior Health, has issued a water quality advisory for customers supplied by the Delcliffe Water Utility. The area impacted includes Delcliffe Road and Cameron Road.

“Customers served by the Delcliffe Water Utility have water supplied from Okanagan Lake,” the Regional District of North Okanagan said in a release.

“Due to spring freshet and lake level changes, the turbidity has exceeded 1.0 NTU at the Delcliffe Water Intake. Due to this increase in turbidity (cloudiness), the water quality is now rated as fair. This Water Quality Advisory will be in effect until further notice.”

A fair rating means that young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems should be careful when ingesting the water.

For these customers, water intended for preparing food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, brushing teeth or mixing baby formula should be boiled for one minute.

