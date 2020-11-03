New dog control contractors patrol North Okanagan

The Commissionaires begin their contract with the RDNO Sunday, Nov. 1

New dog control contractors will be seen around North Okanagan trails and parks starting Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (RDNO photo)

A new company is handling dog control duties in the North Okanagan.

The Commissionaires began their contract with the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) Sunday, Nov. 1

“Whether it’s a lost, stray or impounded dog, Dog Control Officers provide a professional level of service to ensure the safety of dogs and people in the community,” RDNO communications officer Ashley Gregerson said. “They respond to calls about dogs wandering the neighbourhood, bites and attacks, and even respond to motor vehicle accidents if a dog was in the car to board and care for them while their owner is in hospital.”

Dog control officers will patrol parks and trails within the service area, rewarding responsible dog owners with dog treats and making sure dogs are licenced.

The Commissionaires will operate out of the regional district’s facility at 4790 Haney Road. The phone number to reach dog control remains the same as before: 250-545-8070.

As well, a new dog licensing program will launch on Monday, Nov. 2. DocuPet, an Ontario-based company, aims to make licensing more convenient and accessible for dog owners. More details will be shared by the RDNO on Monday.

The RDNO’s Dog Control bylaw provides dog control in the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, Village of Lumby, Electoral Areas B and C and part of Electoral Area D. The bylaw is intended to improve dog owner responsibility and accountability, helping owners make sure their pets are properly cared for, well-socialized, trained and do not pose a threat to humans or other animals.

“The RDNO thanks Pat Ellis and K9 Control for her many years of service to the RDNO and her assistance and knowledge-sharing throughout the transition,” Gregerson added. “Pat has worked in dog control services in the Okanagan for over 40 years.”

