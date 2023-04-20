New electric Zamboni cleans air in Armstrong arena

The new ice cleaner is part of the municipalities’ commitment to mitigating climate change

Left to right: Armstrong/Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation Commission members — Coun. Ryan Nitchie (Armstrong), Coun. John Bakker (Spallumcheen), Coun. Shirley Fowler (Armstrong), Coun. Andrew Casson (Spallumcheen, commission chair) and Lars Larsen, general manager of Armstrong/Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation. The municipalities unveiled a new fully electric Zamboni Thursday, April 20, 2023. (Submitted photo)

Armstrong’s Norval Arena now has a shiny new Zamboni, and in good news for environmentalists, it’s fully electric.

With the recent purchase of the electric Zamboni, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation (ASPR) Commission, with support from the City of Armstrong and the Township of Spallumcheen, says it’s demonstrating its commitment to mitigating climate change.

The ASPR says ice arenas can be a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and the electric Zamboni will reduce emissions by approximately 3,100 kilograms annually — about as much as driving a Ford F150 110,000 kilometres.

“I am very excited to see our new electric Zamboni arrive,” said Andrew Casson, ASPR chair. “It can be a challenge to find cost effective ways to upgrade or replace our equipment with improved tools, while balancing the impact on the environment, but this electric Zamboni checks all the boxes. This is the best tool at the best price for the job, will also allow us to be more efficient operationally and reduce our emissions long-term.”

“The addition of an electric Zamboni to the Norval Arena provides many operational advantages,” added general manager Lars Larson, “The new electric Zamboni not only decreases greenhouse gas emissions but also will provide cleaner air in the arena.”

The ASPR Commission has taken other steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at Norval Arena. Those steps include installing LED lights, using a RealIce system for cold water resurfacing and upgrading the ice-making plant to a more efficient system.

More information about green initiatives can be obtained by calling the ASPR Commission administration office at 250-546-9456 or by stopping by the office at 3351 Park Drive in Armstrong.

READ MORE: Doctor shortage forces closure of Vernon walk-in clinic

READ MORE: Kelowna man sues North Okanagan-Shuswap school board after told to ‘play through’ brain injury

Brendan Shykora

hockeyNorth Okanagan Regional District