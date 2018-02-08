(Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

Major new energy projects will have to be assessed and either approved or denied within two years under a massive new national assessment bill being introduced in the House of Commons.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, who tabled the 341-page Impact Assessment Act, says it will provide clarity and certainty about how the process works, what companies need to do, and why and how decisions are made.

READ: John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

Major projects will continue to be evaluated by a federally appointed review panel, but that would happen in concert with bodies such as the Canadian Energy Regulator — the new name of the current National Energy Board.

Smaller projects that have fewer assessment requirements will need to be decided on within 300 days, instead of the current 450.

All projects will be assessed not just for environmental impacts, but also for impacts on health, the economy, social issues, gender and Indigenous rights.

While the last word will still largely reside with the federal cabinet, decisions will be made on whether a project is in the public interest by weighing the positives and negatives of a project against each other.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
WildSafe program looks to expand across RDNO
Next story
Prisoner’s Rights activist tells tales of injustice

Just Posted

Prisoner’s Rights activist tells tales of injustice

His story is the subject of books and ballads, but Rick Sauvé says he’s just a “balding ex-hippy biker” who got mad enough to fight the system

How can we change the public discussion on drug addiction?

To fight the opioid epidemic will take altering people’s thoughts around drug abuse

WildSafe program looks to expand across RDNO

Proposed funding cost would be $4,100

UPDATED: GoFundMe page started for teen’s family

An 18-year-old girl died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Coldstream Monday

JCI Vernon masquerades for charity

Junior Chamber group hosting gala, themed A Phantom’s Masquerade

Queens compete

Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club shows heart at event

Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang

Canada’s Olympic team apologized after a ‘cafeteria incident’

Fraser Valley wineries respond to Alberta premier’s sour grapes

Winery operators shocked to be caught in the middle of pipeline dispute

Former Stanley Cup winner Chris Kelly named captain of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team

Kelly is a veteran of 833 games and won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011

Trudeau looks to lure tech talent, capital north in San Francisco visit

Prime Minister’s visit includes a sit-down with Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos

Lululemon CEO resigned in part due to romantic relationship with designer

Laurent Potdevin resigned from the top spot and from Lululemon’s board of directors

Most Read