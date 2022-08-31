New fire chief for North Westside

A familiar face in town is taking over as the new chief for the North Westside Fire Rescue department (NWFR).

Beginning on Wednesday (Aug. 31), Ross Kotscherofski is the NWFR’s newest fire chief. He volunteered for NWFR early in his career and recently was the Regional District of Central Okanagan Fire Services Manager.

“I gained valuable experience overseeing the RDCO’s four fire departments, but my passion is really helping the community on the front line during a crisis,” said Kotscherofski. “I’m looking forward to working as a first responder with the dedicated team at NWFR.”

Kotscherofski has been a fire-fighter, trainer, and administrator for eight years as well as emergency medical responder experience. He’s also been a part of wildfire teams, including being the task force leader.

The RDCO provides fire protection in through four on-call departments: North Westside, Joe Rich, Ellison and Wilson’s Landing.

