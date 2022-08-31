(RDCO/Contributed)

(RDCO/Contributed)

New fire chief for North Westside

Kotscherofski begins the job on Wednesday, Aug. 31

A familiar face in town is taking over as the new chief for the North Westside Fire Rescue department (NWFR).

Beginning on Wednesday (Aug. 31), Ross Kotscherofski is the NWFR’s newest fire chief. He volunteered for NWFR early in his career and recently was the Regional District of Central Okanagan Fire Services Manager.

“I gained valuable experience overseeing the RDCO’s four fire departments, but my passion is really helping the community on the front line during a crisis,” said Kotscherofski. “I’m looking forward to working as a first responder with the dedicated team at NWFR.”

Kotscherofski has been a fire-fighter, trainer, and administrator for eight years as well as emergency medical responder experience. He’s also been a part of wildfire teams, including being the task force leader.

The RDCO provides fire protection in through four on-call departments: North Westside, Joe Rich, Ellison and Wilson’s Landing.

READ MORE: Kelowna fire crews put out fireworks-caused blaze in Rutland

READ MORE: Lake Life Lottery launches in support of Kelowna General Hospital and YMCA

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictfireKelownaLake CountryNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UN weather agency predicts rare ‘triple-dip’ La Nina in 2022
Next story
Elizabeth May takes team approach in comeback Green Party leadership bid

Just Posted

(RDCO/Contributed)
New fire chief for North Westside

Residents of Armstrong and Spallumcheen will have a chance to ask questions of mayoral and council candidates for both communities at back-to-back forums in Armstrong in September. (Morning Star - file photo)
Armstrong-Spallumcheen candidate forums set

The 121st Interior Provincial Exhibition returns Wednesday, Aug. 31, following a two-year hiatus. Fairgoers are asked to please park responsibly for the event, which runs until Sunday, Sept. 4. (Morning Star - file photo)
Armstrong about to swell with fairgoers, and vehicles

The historic Peanut Pool at Vernon’s Lakeview Park is being deconstructed, to be replaced by new pool in 2023. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Historic Vernon pool shelled by machinery

Pop-up banner image