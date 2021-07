A new fire has been spotted south of Sugar Lake near Cherryville.

B.C. Wildfire Service reports the blaze is 0.01 hectares on Sugar Lake Road and was discovered Tuesday, July 20.

“We are aware of it and we will be continuing to monitor it,” a fire information officer said. “As it is a new start we don’t have much information on it right now.”

B.C. Wildfires 2021