New fire spotted near Mabel

Spot-sized blaze on the Enderby side of the lake

A new fire has been discovered near Mabel Lake, but this one is on the Enderby side.

The Sowsap Creek fire is listed as .01 hectares and is on the southern end of Mabel Lake.

“It’s only rank one which means it’s a smouldering ground fire, there’s no open flames,” said Shelley Zupp, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer.

A three-person initial attack crew is on the fire.

“The initial attack crews in Vernon work very hard and are good at what they do,” said Zupp.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it could be a hold over from lightning.

“Sometimes when the smoke lifts and it heats up, fires that were previously creeping along become active in the heat.”

See: Troops heading to Lumby to lend a hand with wild fires

While the smoke has eased up, it continues to linger.

See: Filmmaker captures the smoke that enveloped the Shuswap

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.