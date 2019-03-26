New fireworks location sparked in Vernon

Canada Day fireworks could make a return to Polson Park.

“It can safely be done,” said David Frost, president of North Okanagan Canada Day Society.

In fact, fireworks were historically held for many years at Polson Park.

But they were pulled from that location in the late ’90s reportedly after a man in a wheelchair was hit by fireworks.

Therefore Vernon Fire Chief David Lind will be meeting with Frost to look at the proposed plans, which the City of Vernon will discuss in two weeks.

“Because it hasn’t been done in so many years we thought we’d like to get ahead of it and propose it and address any concerns that are still remaining,” said Frost.

Since the fireworks are such a popular attraction, the move would allow festivities to be centralized in the park, where daytime events take place.

“It saves a lot of time, a lot of man power,” said Frost. “We’re not having to break down the show at 4 p.m. We can easily fill that stage with events.”

This is the fourth year the volunteer society has been in operation, with the sole purpose of putting on Canada Day festivities on behalf of citizens of the North Okanagan.

”Every year we try to expand the program to make more of a draw to the public and more entertaining,” said Frost.

“The new thing this year we’ve wanted to try, is to enhance that show,” he said of offering entertainment at the fireworks location.

But that becomes challenging due to the beach location. The first year the fireworks took place at Kal Beach and then the following two at Kin.

“They’ve always been successful shows. We had so many spectators come down to watch the fireworks.”

Councillors Dalvir Nahal and Scott Anderson think the move to Polson Park is a great idea.

“I know the military grounds won’t let you do it up there because of the fire hazard and I understand the fireworks almost didn’t go off two years in a row because of the weather,” said Anderson.

The Society was also applauded for taking on the event.

“I thank you guys for doing all the work, I just get to sit there and watch,” said Anderson.

