New fireworks location sparked in Vernon

Polson Park proposed for 2019 Canada Day fireworks display

Canada Day fireworks could make a return to Polson Park.

“It can safely be done,” said David Frost, president of North Okanagan Canada Day Society.

See: Firework show aims for new heights

In fact, fireworks were historically held for many years at Polson Park.

But they were pulled from that location in the late ’90s reportedly after a man in a wheelchair was hit by fireworks.

Therefore Vernon Fire Chief David Lind will be meeting with Frost to look at the proposed plans, which the City of Vernon will discuss in two weeks.

“Because it hasn’t been done in so many years we thought we’d like to get ahead of it and propose it and address any concerns that are still remaining,” said Frost.

Since the fireworks are such a popular attraction, the move would allow festivities to be centralized in the park, where daytime events take place.

“It saves a lot of time, a lot of man power,” said Frost. “We’re not having to break down the show at 4 p.m. We can easily fill that stage with events.”

This is the fourth year the volunteer society has been in operation, with the sole purpose of putting on Canada Day festivities on behalf of citizens of the North Okanagan.

See: Canada Day fireworks return to Vernon

”Every year we try to expand the program to make more of a draw to the public and more entertaining,” said Frost.

“The new thing this year we’ve wanted to try, is to enhance that show,” he said of offering entertainment at the fireworks location.

But that becomes challenging due to the beach location. The first year the fireworks took place at Kal Beach and then the following two at Kin.

“They’ve always been successful shows. We had so many spectators come down to watch the fireworks.”

Councillors Dalvir Nahal and Scott Anderson think the move to Polson Park is a great idea.

“I know the military grounds won’t let you do it up there because of the fire hazard and I understand the fireworks almost didn’t go off two years in a row because of the weather,” said Anderson.

See: Major fireworks show for Canada Day

The Society was also applauded for taking on the event.

“I thank you guys for doing all the work, I just get to sit there and watch,” said Anderson.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family was everything to young woman who died in Highway 3 collision

Just Posted

New fireworks location sparked in Vernon

Polson Park proposed for 2019 Canada Day fireworks display

Mixed martial arts wins fight to host events in Vernon

Events give local athletes a leg up, benefit city

SilverStar’s Seismic Spring Festival already a success

The 10-day festival continues this week and weekend at Silver Star Mountain Resort.

Howard House closes for new, permanent shelter

Our Place will be open 24 hours a day

Display to shine a light on overdose deaths in Interior Health region

Display will travel to Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops

Dorothy brings love and companionship to Okanagan centre

Dorothy “the comfort cat” has been bringing joy to Haven Hill for over a decade

Gofundme campaign setup for young mother who died in Highway 3 crash

Friends hope to raise $10,000 to help the Keremeos family during this difficult time

Largest-ever Okanagan College budget a big boost for programs

New certificates offered and support staff to be hired by college

In a fight against cancer, Victoria man’s only stem cell match was his own donation

More mixed race and Asian stem cell donors needed, says Victoria family

MPs denounce leaked reports of Trudeau-JWR clash over Supreme Court pick

Opposition MPs called the leaks an act of desperation meant to smear Wilson-Raybould

Study says B.C.’s housing policies mean drug users can be targeted for eviction

The study involves 50 people living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

UPDATED: Sailings resume after BC Ferries boat hits Langdale terminal

The Queen of Surrey is stuck on the dock, causing delays to Horseshoe Bay trips

Most Read