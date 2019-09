Michel Beaudoin (left) and Dave Nex of Muller Martini Canada were in the Vernon Morning Star production warehouse Saturday. It’s Day Two of installing the new and improved flyer machine at Morning Star headquarters. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The production warehouse here at the Vernon Morning Star has a big upgrade on the way. Workers from Muller Martini Canada were busy Saturday installing a new flyer machine, which will be up and running in a matter of days. Thanks to Michel Beaudoin and Dave Nex for their hard work!

READ MORE: Press day means all hands on deck in Vernon

Brendan Shykora