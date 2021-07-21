New GM for historic Vernon theatre

Hanna Vorlicek brings more than 25 years of industry experience to the Towne Cinema

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society has hired Hanna Vorlicek as the new general manager and director of arts and programming for the historic Towne Cinema. (Contributed)

With a reopening slated for September, Vernon’s historic Towne Cinema has a new general manager in place.

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society has hired Hanna Vorlicek as GM and director of arts and programming.

Vorlicek’s vast experience in the live music industry dovetails with the non-profit group’s plans to expand events and programming at the Towne.

“We are very excited to bring Hanna on board to lead the charge on bringing new, exciting programming to the Towne,” said society board member Scott John. “She brings many years of experience to the role and will be a great addition to the arts and culture scene of the region.”

Vorlicek comes from an entertainment production background with more than 25 years of experience and has a passion for people and community development with an emphasis on event curatorship.

“I am excited to play my part at the historic Towne, alongside the committed members of the Okanagan Screen Arts,” she said. “As we open in September, the Towne will continue to make history in Vernon as a gathering place, bringing people together to share experiences, create connection and community through diverse, quality programming of cinema and live events.

“Moving forward, we will continue to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all to enjoy the variety of arts that Vernon has to offer while expanding our programming to include: interactive film viewings, burlesque, alternative film festivals, entrepreneurial workshops and more.”

