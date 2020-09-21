An approximation of what BC Housing would like to construct on two sites in Vernon for homeless housing. (BC Housing photo)

New group home for Vernon

Howard House to be replaced by new development

Vernon councillors approved a rezoning application that will see the derelict Howard House shelter demolished and replaced by a new build that will add more than 50 units of supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness.

City councillors voted unanimously to add ‘group home’ to the zoning text following the Sept. 14 public hearing that saw no opposition from residents neighbouring the 43rd Street site.

The 2307 43rd St. development, purchased by BC Housing, is connected to Our Place, a 46-bed supportive housing building that Turning Points Collaborative Society (TPCS) has operated since March 2019.

“When people have housing and supports that meet their needs, it’s good for everyone in the community,” Housing Minister Selina Robinson said in a July statement.

“Access to safe and secure housing gives people the stability and dignity they deserve, while wraparound supports help them to move forward, make healthy choices and build a better life.”

BC Housing will lead the construction of the development and the day-to-day operations will be managed by TPCS.

READ MORE: 100 homes for Vernon homeless proposed

READ MORE: Stolen vehicle recovered from site of Vernon manhunt for Heltman

New group home for Vernon

Howard House to be replaced by new development

