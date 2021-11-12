New Lake Country multi-generational facility revealed

Located at the Winfield Recreation Complex, the centre offers intergenerational programming for youth and seniors

Located at the Winfield Recreation Complex, Lake Country’s Multi-generational Activity Centre (MAC) facility was unveiled to the public on Nov. 12. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Lake Country’s Multi-generational Activity Centre (MAC) facility was unveiled to the public on Friday, Nov. 12, located at the Winfield Recreation Complex offering intergenerational programming for youth and seniors.

A tour of the three-story, 19,000 sq. ft. building was hosted at the event, which was attended by dignitaries including Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray and MLA Norm Letnick. The multi-functional building offers a central location for the Lake Country branch of the Boys and Girls Club Okanagan (BGCO), which features daycare spaces with outdoor play areas, youth activity spaces, a community computer lab, an art studio and more.

“Finding child care has been difficult for many local families in our rapidly-growing community,” said Lake Country Mayor James Baker.

“Partnering with organizations such as the Okanagan Boys and Girls club and fully benefiting from any senior-level government funding grants are what makes initiatives like this happen faster to meet our community’s needs.”

Councillors at the District of Lake Country participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the unveiling of the Multi-generational Activity Centre (MAC) facility on Nov. 12. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

The District of Lake Country received $6.155 million through the Canadian Community-Building Fund for the project, in addition to $500,000 from the Province of BC through the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund.

Additionally, renovations to the Winfield Arena and Curling Club, as well as the Seniors’ Activity Centre, were revealed. The arena now features a reception centre, and bathrooms received upgrades to address accessibility issues. The curling club added a mechanical ice room and accessible washrooms as well.

“Our seniors are so excited to be able to get back together to their activities and meeting with friends in a building they can relax in,” said Anne Robinson, the president of the Lake Country Seniors Activity Centre Society.

Robinson noted that many seniors participate in one or more of the centre’s 14 to 17 activities, which includes outreach programming, hot lunches and takeout lunches.

“These events are important for seniors in Lake Country and are sometimes the only opportunity for them to socialize with their peers,” she said.

The total cost of the project was $8.175 million, with a $1.52 million contribution from the District of Lake Country.

