New lane to streamline commercial dumpers at North Okanagan landfill

Authorized Commercial Vehicles lane to open May 14 at Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility

The Authorized Commercial Vehicles lane is set to open May 14, 2020, at the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility. (RDNO Website)

A new lane, designated for commercial haulers, is set to open May 14 at the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility.

Created for those in the new Authorized Commercial Vehicles, the second entrance should help streamline access to the landfill.

”The main benefit of the new lane is that commercial waste haulers that have been approved for the program will not have to go through the regular public lanes,” Regional District of North Okanagan Community Services general manager said.

“This will reduce traffic in the main lane and is expected to help both commercial and residential customers access the site more quickly,” he said.

Those eligible to use the new lane must haul waste as the primary business activity; hold a RDNO Diversion and Disposal Facility credit account in good standing; charge a minimum of $50,000 in diversion and disposal fees annually and vehicles must display the ACV decal on the driver side door or window.

READ MORE: COVID-19: $100 fines to curb abuse of landfill staff in North Okanagan

These guidelines are outlined in the Authorized Commercial Vehicle Lane Access Policy.

The ACV lane will be open Monday to Friday during summer hours and will be closed in winter.

A single inbound lane will be used when the ACV lane is closed to avoid confusion and prevent line jumping.

Inbound traffic will be controlled by traffic lights operated by the scale attendant.

Upon arrival, ACV vehicles will be given preferential access to the scale ahead of other customers, the RDNO said in a statement Friday, May 8. Commercial vehicle transactions are generally completed very quickly and are a higher-dollar value.

READ MORE: ‘Stay strong’: Vernon mayor pens Mother’s Day message amid pandemic

READ MORE: White Heart campaign grows brighter in Vernon

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.