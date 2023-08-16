Legislation to regulate short-term vacation rentals is coming in the fall and Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says it will help return housing stock to the non-vacation rental market. (Black Press Media file photo)

New law will help track and enforce vacation rentals: housing minister

Ravi Kahlon also did not rule out province-wide registry for short-term vacation spots

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon promised that pending legislation around short-term vacation rentals will not only give municipalities better tools for tracking and enforcement, but also get more housing back into the rental market.

Kahlon made these comments Wednesday (Aug. 16) during an event in Delta, where he announced 152 housing units for low-to-moderate income seniors. But Kahlon’s media availability after the announcement saw him field several questions about short-term rentals.

While short-term vacation rentals offered through platforms like AirBnB have become an accepted and increasingly licensed source of accommodation, municipalities are struggling with control over their use, and loss of housing. Short-term vacation rentals offer more profitable returns with fewer hassles than traditional rentals, worsening the housing situation.

“Many communities highlight the lack of accessible data (around STVRs),” Kahlon said. “Many communities, like Vancouver say ‘we have a system,’ yet there are many illegal operations and it is hard for them to enforce the rules that they have. So those are things that we will be addressing.

“I can’t go too much into legislation, there are some final details that we are just finalizing, other than to say that it is vitally important.”

RELATED: B.C. housing minister tight-lipped on looming short-term rental regulations

He added the legislation could immediately bring more housing into the market, “with the understanding that some of these types of short-term rentals are going to be here in the future because they have become important in (tourism-heavy) communities.”

It is a question of balancing different interests and the legislation will find that balance, he said.

