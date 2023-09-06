Tents set up at Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market at the corner of Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive. (Rebecca Willson/ Kelowna Capital News)

Tents set up at Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market at the corner of Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive. (Rebecca Willson/ Kelowna Capital News)

New location found for Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market

It will move to the Landmark District in April 2024

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market has a new home.

A collaboration with the Stober Group will see the market move to the Landmark District in April 2024.

“This is more than just a relocation; it’s a vision of how we see the Landmark District evolving,” said Stober Group COO, Lisa Lock. “The inclusion of the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is central to this vision, adding more vibrancy and life to the District.”

The market, currently located at Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive has been looking for a new home for several years.

“Our partnership with Stober Group represents a shared dedication to enriching our community,” said Allie Becker, president. “We’re excited to grow in a space that resonates with the spirit of Kelowna.”

