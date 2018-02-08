New logo unveiled for RDNO

Board applauds regional district staff initiative

The Regional District of North Okanagan has developed a new coat of arms.

The new logo was unveiled at the RDNO board meeting Wednesday, developed by regional district staff.

“There was no branding exercise or cost associated with this,” noted RDNO board chair Bob Fleming, a reflection on how other civic governments have hired consultants and spend thousands of dollars to change logos or coat of arms.

“What we had found was the red, yellow and white colours on the existing logo weren’t really colour compatible with our website colours.”

The new logo is divided into four squares representing natural elements of the North Okanagan—boating, fruit growing, outdoors and agriculture—linked together in the centre by the sun.

Board members Michael Macnabb, director for Area C, and Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund both suggested the sun could perhaps be replaced by a snowflake as a winter version of the logo.

“We can take that under advisement but I don’t think that’s the direction we are going right now,” Fleming responded.

The board was also updated on the progress of the renovations to the RDNO board room.

It is expected to be unveiled to the public at a ribbon cutting ceremony prior to the board’s March 7 monthly meeting.

“It is on time and on budget,” Fleming noted.

Previous story
Calling entrepreneurs: Dragons Den coming back to Okanagan
Next story
Trans-Canada Highway closed between Revelstoke and Golden

Just Posted

Final call for Enterprize Challenge entries

Vernon’s business challenge closes entries Feb. 9

Gymnastics club hoping for construction cash

North Valley Gymnastics Society seeks $450,000 from RDNO to help with costs of new facility

New logo unveiled for RDNO

Board applauds regional district staff initiative

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

How can we change the public discussion on drug addiction?

To fight the opioid epidemic will take altering people’s thoughts around drug abuse

Prisoner’s Rights activist tells tales of injustice

His story is the subject of books and ballads, but Rick Sauvé says he’s just a “balding ex-hippy biker” who got mad enough to fight the system

B.C. MP’s bill on wood infrastructure branches into committee

Cannings’ bill to push wood infrastructure got oak-ay from Commons, headed fir committee study

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

No negotiations on U.S. lumber duties

B.C. Forests minister says government resigned to winning legal process

Panelists discuss new ways to address housing in the Okanagan

Local innovators share “made-in-the-Okanagan” ideas

Woman arrested after chaining herself to Kinder Morgan equipment

One other person arrested at Trans Mountain pipeline worksite in Coquitlam

Victoria harbour, Fraser River are B.C.’s most polluted coastlines: study

Environmental group makes pollution tracker and examine 55 coastal areas

Some cows are sadder than others: UBC study

Researchers say not all cows in the herd are the same

Most Read