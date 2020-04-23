New loo installed downtown Vernon

The first of two permanent bathroom facilities was installed at the downtown Vernon bus terminus April 23, 2020. All three downtown washroom facilities, the two at the bus loop and one on 30th and 35th, are to remain open 24-7 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (City of Vernon)

One more to go; all three washroom facilities to be open 24-7 through COVID-19

Vernon’s first single stall permanent washroom was installed at the downtown bus loop.

This is the first of two facilities to be available for use 24-hours a day while the public health emergency remains in effect. It was opened to the public Thursday, April 23.

“Council has directed administration to install a total of three public washrooms in the downtown core,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “We’ve heard concerns about a lack of public washrooms in the area, especially overnight, so adding these facilities aligns with council’s strategic goal to support a healthy, safe and vibrant city centre.”

The first permanent loo was installed on the corner of 30th Avenue and 35th Street last October.

The second facility joining the bus terminus is expected to be installed next week. Once complete, the portable washrooms and a temporary hand-washing station will be removed from the site.

The three units are designed and built locally, although the newest addition has a slightly different design than its predecessor.

A sink and soap dispenser are now located inside, while the first one is fitted with hand sanitizer.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, all three washrooms downtown will be available 24-7 with an enhanced cleaning schedule to provide sanitation and personal hygiene resources for those who need them.

