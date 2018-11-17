- Credit: Facebook

New maintenance crew to look after Okanagan Connector

Acciona Infrastructure Maintenance Inc. will replace Argo Road Maintenance Inc. in 2019

A new road maintenance company will be looking after the Okanagan Connector in 2019.

Argo Road Maintenance Inc. is the existing contractor for the South Okanagan as the current agreement runs until April 30, 2019. The new contract for this area has been awarded to Acciona Infrastructure Maintenance Inc. from Spain through an open bidding process. This agreement begins on May 1, 2019, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Transportation.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning for Okanagan Connector

Acciona will maintain the portion of the Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C) from Peachland to the Pennask Summit that Argo is currently maintaining.

Twenty six of the 28 maintenance contracts in the province are being tendered and awarded in 2018 and 2019 through an open bidding process. The new maintenance contract requires even higher standards and a more proactive approach when a winter weather event occurs, the statement said.

Improvements to the contract include:

* Increased communication with the public about rapidly changing road conditions during severe weather events and other incidents affecting travel on B.C. roads.

* Return Class A highways to bare pavement within 24 hours of a winter weather event ending at pavement temperatures of -9 C or warmer, when de-icing chemical use is safe and effective. The previous standard was 48 hours.

* Increase patrol frequency to 90 minutes on a Class A highway, like the Coquihalla, during a winter storm. The previous standard was four hours.

* When a weather event is forecasted to occur, increase the patrol frequency to four hours. The previous standard was 24 hours.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Avalanche Canada in desperate need of funding

Just Posted

Vernon Panthers harpoon Ballenas Whalers

No. 1 AA ranked Vernon Panthers score 51-14 BC quarterfinal victory at Greater Vernon Athletic Park

Vernon’s Brett Taylor wins Vernon Wing’s 9th annual wing eating contest

“I just kind of winged it I guess.”

West Kelowna Warriors suffer loss to the Vernon Vipers

The Warriors offence couldn’t get any traction as they lose their second in a row

Scammer targeting elderly in Kelowna with broken-down vehicle story

A door to door scammer is in Kelowna, targeting seniors according to Kelowna RCMP

Council to approve borrowing of $6.6 million for new Lake Country fire hall

Council will decide Tuesday night if the district should borrow up to $6.6 million for a new hall

Trudeau offers to help Pacific islands face climate change impact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the leaders from the Pacific island nations on Saturday during the APEC Summit in Papua New Guinea

Kal Rotary fundraiser leads to wheelchair van purchase

The $39,000 awarded by Kalamalka Rotary was instrumental in securing the $56,000 needed.

New maintenance crew to look after Okanagan Connector

Acciona Infrastructure Maintenance Inc. will replace Argo Road Maintenance Inc. in 2019

Canada defeats Germany 29-10 in repechage, moves step closer to Rugby World Cup

Hong Kong needs a bonus-point win over Canada — scoring four or more tries — while denying the Canadians a bonus point

Avalanche Canada in desperate need of funding

The organization provides avalanche forecasting for an area larger than the United Kingdom

5 B.C. cities break temperature records

Parts of B.C. remain warm, at 10 C, while others feeling chilly

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Letter: Election loss in Kelowna blamed on racism

For decades I have written in the local press about racism.

B.C. teacher’s Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

Agassiz high school students say they had the experience of a life time

Most Read