4 incumbents elected plus 2 newcomers to council

There’s a new top dog in Enderby as Huck Galbraith has ousted longtime mayor Greg McCune in Enderby.

The newcomer tool 416 votes, compared to 347 for incumbent McCune.

Incumbent councillors Roxanne Davyduke (608), Shawn Shisido (526), Brian Schreiner (513) and Tundra Baird have been re-elected alongside newcomers Sarah Yerhoff (493) and David Ramey (400).

